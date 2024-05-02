9 Summer Foods To Help Boost Brain Health

Remember to combine these foods with a balanced diet, regular exercise & adequate sleep

Incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet can provide your brain with the nutrients it needs to function optimally and may help support long-term brain health. Keep reading as we share a list of summer foods you can add to your diet for better brain health.

9 Summer foods that are often associated with boosting brain health:

1. Spinach

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, especially vitamin K, folate, and lutein, which have been linked to better cognitive function, improved memory, and reduced risk of age-related cognitive decline. Eat it raw in salads, sauté it as a side dish, or blend it into smoothies.

2. Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been shown to improve communication between brain cells, enhance memory, and protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation. Add them to smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt, or simply eat them as a snack.

3. Broccoli

High in antioxidants and vitamin K, which are essential for forming sphingolipids, a type of fat that's densely packed into brain cells and supports cognitive function. Enjoy it steamed, roasted, or stir-fried as a side dish or incorporate it into salads and soups.

4. Pumpkin seeds

How they boost brain health: Rich in antioxidants, iron, zinc, magnesium, and copper, which are all important for brain function. Zinc plays a key role in nerve signalling, while magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitter function. Snack on them raw or roasted, or sprinkle them over salads, yogurt, or oatmeal.

5. Dark chocolate

Contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants, which can improve blood flow to the brain, enhance cognitive function, and protect neurones from damage. Choose dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 70% or higher and enjoy it in moderation as a treat.

6. Nuts

Packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, nuts support brain health by improving cognitive function, reducing inflammation, and protecting against oxidative stress. Eat them as a snack, sprinkle them over salads or yogurt, or use them as a crunchy topping for oatmeal or cereal.

7. Oranges

High in vitamin C, which is essential for protecting against age-related cognitive decline, reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, and supporting overall brain health. Enjoy them whole as a snack, or drink freshly squeezed orange juice.

8. Eggs

A rich source of several nutrients that are important for brain function, including choline, B vitamins, and antioxidants. Choline, in particular, is necessary for the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory and mood regulation.

9. Turmeric

Contains curcumin, a compound with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin may help improve memory, mood, and overall cognitive function by crossing the blood-brain barrier and modulating neurotransmitter levels.

Remember to combine these foods with a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and mental stimulation for comprehensive brain health maintenance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.