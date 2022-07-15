9 Foods To Reduce Period Bloating

Pumpkin seeds can help reduce bloating

Periods can be uncomfortable and tiring to deal with. Menstruating for an average of 4-5 days each month can be exhausting. Besides the bleeding, there are various other symptoms that one may experience during their periods.

One of the most common symptoms of periods is bloating. Bloating refers to constipation or tightness around the stomach. Bloating during periods can be due to digestion issues which are very common among menstruating women.

Some foods can poorly affect our digestion and worsen pre-existing bloating. Whereas, some foods can help curb this boating. In this article, we discuss foods to add to your diet if you experience bloating during periods.

9 foods that reduce period bloating:

1. Peanut butter

Peanuts or peanut butter are very rich in magnesium. Magnesium is one of the key minerals that aid smooth digestion. Consuming magnesium-rich foods ensure your digestive system works properly which reduces bloating.

2. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most popular solutions to various digestive issues. Ginger can also help curb bloating especially period bloating. Besides improving digestion it also has anti-inflammatory properties which help soothe other digestion issues as well.

3. Kiwi

Kiwi is rich in the enzyme called actinidin. These enzyme hooks decrease bloating by aiding better digestion. Kiwi is also abundant in fibre and water. Both of these components play an integral role in digestion.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice known for its aroma but more importantly, its anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamon aids digestion which results in a reduction in bloating. Along with this, it may also reduce menstrual cramps.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate may be the best food to eat during periods. It helps curb sweet cravings that many women experience during periods. In addition to this, dark chocolate is rich in fibre, caffeine, and magnesium. All three of these components improve and aid digestion.

6. Bell peppers

Similar to kiwi, bell peppers are very rich in fibre as well as water. Both of these contents play an important role in our digestion process. They are also rich in potassium which has been proven to reduce bloating.

7. Seeds

Seeds are a great source of fibre, potassium, magnesium, and various other components that improve digestion. A good digestive means a reduction in bloating. Seeds also boost mood which can help with low energy during periods.

8. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, etc. are very rich in digestion-aiding nutrients. They are abundant in calcium, magnesium, vitamins, fibre, and water. All of these nutrients help reduce bloating and also reduce cramps and nausea.

9. Nuts

Nuts and other foods rich in healthy fats can help reduce bloating. A certain group of hormones called prostaglandins causes bloating. Healthy fats reduce the production of these bloating-causing hormones.

In conclusion, what you eat can significantly worsen or improve your bloating. Try incorporating these foods into your diet if you experience periods of bloating. Along with period cramps and bleeding, bloating can affect digestion as well as cause irritability. We also encourage you to incorporate some exercises such as yoga to relieve the pain and bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.