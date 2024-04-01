8 Health Benefits Of Consuming Oatmeal

Some studies suggest that oatmeal consumption may help lower blood pressure levels

Oatmeal is a highly nutritious food packed with various health benefits. The health benefits of oatmeal stem from its nutrient-rich composition, including fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, as well as its ability to positively impact various physiological processes in the body. Keep reading as we share the many benefits we can achieve from consuming oatmeal.

8 Ways consuming oatmeal is beneficial for our health:

1. Rich in nutrients

Oatmeal is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, folate, vitamin B1 (thiamine), and vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid). These nutrients play vital roles in various bodily functions, such as metabolism, energy production, and immune system support.

2. Heart health

Oatmeal contains beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that has been shown to lower cholesterol levels, particularly LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol). Beta-glucan forms a gel-like substance in the digestive system, which binds to cholesterol and helps eliminate it from the body, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

3. Blood sugar regulation

The soluble fibre in oatmeal also helps stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. This can be particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes, as it can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce spikes in blood sugar levels after meals.

4. Improved digestive health

Oatmeal is a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. Soluble fibre adds bulk to stool and prevents constipation, while insoluble fibre helps move food through the digestive tract more efficiently, reducing the risk of digestive disorders such as constipation, diverticulosis, and colon cancer.

5. Weight management

Due to its high fibre content and ability to promote satiety, oatmeal can help you feel full for longer periods, which may aid in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, oatmeal is a low-calorie food that provides sustained energy, making it an ideal choice for breakfast or snacks.

6. Improved skin health

Oatmeal contains compounds called saponins, which have cleansing and moisturising properties that can soothe irritated skin and relieve itching associated with conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Oatmeal baths and topical oat extracts are commonly used in skincare products to help hydrate and protect the skin barrier.

7. Enhanced immune function

The vitamins and minerals in oatmeal, such as zinc, selenium, and vitamin E, play essential roles in immune function and can help strengthen the body's defences against infections and diseases. Additionally, the beta-glucan in oatmeal has been shown to stimulate immune cells and enhance their ability to fight off pathogens.

8. Lower blood pressure

Some studies suggest that oatmeal consumption may help lower blood pressure levels, thanks to its high fibre content and the presence of certain bioactive compounds. By reducing cholesterol levels and promoting blood vessel health, oatmeal may contribute to improved cardiovascular function and lower blood pressure readings.

Incorporating oatmeal into your diet on a regular basis can contribute to improved overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.