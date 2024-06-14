8 Ayurvedic Herbs To Keep You Fit During Summer

Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs into your daily routine can help you stay healthy during the summer

Ayurvedic herbs are medicinal plants used in Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of natural medicine, which emphasises balancing the body's doshas (energetic forces) for optimal health. Many of these herbs are particularly beneficial during the summer due to their cooling properties, which help mitigate the heat and maintain bodily equilibrium. Incorporating these herbs into your diet or daily routine can help keep you fit and healthy throughout the hot season. In this article, we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs you can add to your routine for better health this summer.

Ayurvedic herbs that can help boost your health during summer:

1. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost immunity, detoxify the body, and improve skin health. Its cooling properties counteract the heat and reduce inflammation. Fresh amla juice or dried amla powder mixed with water can be consumed daily. Amla can also be eaten fresh, added to smoothies, or taken as an herbal supplement.

2. Tulsi (holy basil)

Tulsi has adaptogenic and anti-inflammatory properties, which help the body cope with stress and reduce inflammation. It also has a cooling effect, which is beneficial in summer. Fresh tulsi leaves can be chewed, or tulsi tea can be made by boiling the leaves in water. Tulsi supplements are also available.

3. Mint leaves

Mint has a cooling effect on the body and aids in digestion. It helps soothe the stomach and alleviate digestive issues that can be exacerbated by summer heat. Mint leaves can be added to salads, beverages, and chutneys. Mint tea is also refreshing and cooling.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has cooling and hydrating properties, which help prevent dehydration and soothe the skin. It also aids in digestion and detoxification. Aloe vera juice or gel can be consumed daily. It can also be added to smoothies or taken as a supplement.

5. Neem

Neem has strong antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps cleanse the body, supports skin health, and boosts immunity. Neem leaves can be chewed fresh, or neem powder can be mixed with water and consumed. Neem supplements are also available.

6. Coriander

Coriander has cooling properties and aids in digestion. It also helps detoxify the body and reduce inflammation. Fresh coriander leaves can be added to salads, soups, and curries. Coriander seeds can be used as a spice or made into a tea.

7. Brahmi

Brahmi has cooling properties and is known for enhancing cognitive function and reducing stress. It also helps maintain overall vitality. Brahmi powder can be mixed with water or milk and consumed. Brahmi tea is another option, and supplements are also available.

8. Fennel seeds

Fennel has cooling and digestive properties. It helps reduce bloating, improve digestion, and freshen your breath. Fennel seeds can be chewed after meals, added to dishes, or made into tea. Fennel powder can also be mixed with water.

Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs into your daily routine can help you stay fit and healthy during the summer, providing cooling effects, boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and reducing stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.