7 Myths About Plant-Based Nutrition: Busted

A plant-based refers to a diet that is solely procured from plants. The plant-based diet is another term for veganism. Veganism has emerged as one of the most popular diets in recent years. Veganism refers to a diet that strictly consumes plant-based products only.

A plant-based diet can be stringent and is much newer. This gives rise to various myths and results in the spread of misinformation. In this article, we debunk and discuss the most common myths surrounding plant-based diets.

7 Myths about plant-based diets busted:

#1 Myth: A plant-based diet doesn't provide enough protein

This is one of the most common myths surrounding a vegan diet. The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of healthy body weight for the majority of people. You can accomplish this by eating a plant-based diet. There are numerous plant foods that are abundant in protein. Some examples of plant-based protein-rich foods are lentils, beans, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

#2 Myth: Plant-based diets are too restrictive

Eliminating meat, dairy, and other non-plant-based diets can be tough in the beginning but can be overcome with time. In some meals, mushrooms, tofu, and legumes can be replaced in the place of meat. You can make your own cheese substitutes by blending nuts and seasonings. Desserts sweetened with dates are rich and delectable as contrasted to desserts sweetened with sugar or syrup.

#3 Myth: Plant-based diets are not ideal if you want to gain muscle

The development of our muscles and our physical performance is quite important to those of us who love exercise and perhaps even compete. However, studies show that regardless of the source, protein is linked to increased muscle building and strength. In other words, eating foods high in protein from plants will help you gain muscle mass just as well as eating foods derived from animals.

#4 Myth: Plant-based diets are too expensive

People mistakenly believe that maintaining a whole-food, plant-based diet can be costly. However, this isn't always the case. Nutrition based on plants emphasises foods with less processing. Therefore, vegan ice creams, cheeses, and salad dressings that may be quite expensive aren't what you want to concentrate on with this diet. More specifically, seasonal fruits and vegetables can be bought at farmer's markets for less money than non-seasonal food at supermarkets. Grain and legume purchases can be made in bulk, and they can also be kept in storage for a long time.

#5 Myth: Plant-based diets are not filling

Since plants have a low-calorie density, it would appear that they can't possibly be satisfying. This shouldn't be a problem as fruits, vegetables, healthy grains, and legumes are all high in fibre, which will probably make you feel filled for longer. Plant-based foods may be consumed in higher quantities as compared to meat but can be done easily.

#6 Myth: Plant-based diets are not nutritive enough

This myth is simply not true. The things we can eat that are most nutrient-dense are, by far, plants. For instance, tropical fruits like mangoes and pineapples are high in vitamin C, while leafy greens and legumes are high in calcium, iron, and zinc. Berries are also very high in vitamin K and manganese. In the end, a diet with greater variety is preferable.

#7 Myth: Plant-based diets cause digestive issues

Contrary to common beliefs inflammatory intestinal illnesses may even be treated with a diet that is entirely composed of vegetables. The more plants we eat, the healthier our intestines become. Plant foods rich in soluble and insoluble fibres demonstrate a critical role in the health of our gut. A plant-based diet improves the health of our microbiota.

In conclusion, doing proper research is essential instead of believing incorrect information from unreliable sources. Make sure to talk to a nutritionist or research the best plant-based diets and foods to consume that are readily available where you live.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.