7 Easy Ways To Boost Dopamine

Listening to music boosts dopamine

Dopamine is a hormone in the brain that works as a neurotransmitter. It helps our brain with various functions such as movement, memory, attention, moods, motivation, and many more. Hence, having adequate dopamine levels is extremely crucial for the body. Lack of dopamine can cause various disorders such as depression, Parkinson's disease, etc. In this article, we discuss the natural ways through which we can maintain our dopamine levels.

How to boost dopamine naturally:

Listen to music

Listening to music has proven to boost dopamine production and promote better brain functions. The rhythm and synchronising beats increase the pleasure and reward activity in the brain. These activities further boost the dopamine in the body. In fact, listening to music has been proven to better motor control for people suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Eat well

It is no surprise what we eat influences our body as well as our mind. In addition to this, certain foods, in particular, have been proven to be directly linked to increasing ‘happy hormones'. For example, eating glutenous foods has been proven to release serotonin. Foods rich in amino acids also boost dopamine production. Drinking high-caffeine drinks such as coffee also b most dopamine and provides an instant energy boost. This helps you if you're feeling low.

Get good sleep

Getting enough rest is important for the body and mind. When we sleep well, the brain has time to recharge and reset. In fact, studies show, that getting a good night's sleep also boosts dopamine production. On the other hand, prolonged sleep deprivation or poor sleep adversely affects dopamine receptors. This may make you prone to various mood disorders.

Workout regularly

Similar to some foods, working out instantly boosts the production of various ‘happy hormones' including dopamine. In fact, the instant release of happy hormones after a workout is also called ‘runner's high' as it makes you feel energized, elated, and happy overall.

Avoid recreational drugs and alcohol

Although recreational drugs and alcohol increase the production of happy hormones, prolonged usage of them can actually hinder the natural production of the same. So, when we consume these we may feel happy and energised but in long run, it might affect the production of these hormones in the body.

Meditate

Meditating is one of the most popular hands-on ways to improve mental health and wellbeing. Meditating not only helps promote the production of dopamine but has also proven to better memory, improve coordination, reduce stress and other mood disorders, and so on.

Socialise

Humans are social animals. For our brain to function properly and produce the correct amount so hormones and other elements, the brain needs social activity. Talking to people, visiting new places, etc. all promote the production of dopamine. Along with this, it also helps work out the mind.

In conclusion, eating well, working out, and keeping yourself happy helps boost dopamine production. Although dopamine is one of the happy hormones, you must also engage in various activities to maintain its adequate production. The human brain is extremely complex and requires proper simulation to work properly. Hence, it is important to participate in various activities to exercise the mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.