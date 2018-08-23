5 Things You Should Know About Gestational Diabetes

Learn about symptoms, treatment and risks for gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes generally happens during pregnancy but it can lead to serious consequences if you do not treat it. The term gestational diabetes means you have high blood sugar levels, but those levels were normal before you were pregnant. It usually develops between 24th to 28th weeks of pregnancy. Also, women need not worry about it as it is temporary and usually goes away soon after the pregnancy. The causes of gestational diabetes are unknown but hormones are likely to play an important role. You can still have a healthy baby even if you are suffering from gestational diabetes. You can consult your doctor and by doing simple lifestyle changes you can manage your blood sugar levels.

Gestational diabetes: Causes, symptoms, prevention and care

Symptoms of gestational diabetes you should know:

Excessive thirst

Fatigue

Excessive urge to urinate

Snoring

Blurred vision

Some healthy choices can help you deal with gestational diabetes:

1. Eat healthy foods: Choose foods that are rich in fiber and low in fat and calories. Include fresh fruits, green and leafy vegetables and whole grains in your diet.

2. Physical exercise:Regular exercising can lower the risk of developing gestational diabetes. You should aim for 30 minutes of moderate activity on most days of the week. You can go for brisk walks, ride a bicycle or even go for swimming.

3. Lose excess pounds before pregnancy: Doctors don't recommend weight loss during pregnancy. But if you're planning to get pregnant, losing extra weight beforehand may help you have a healthier pregnancy.

Gestational diabetes is a diabetes that develops during pregnancy

Some risk factors for gestational diabetes include:

1. Age greater than 25: Women older than the age 25 are more likely to develop gestational diabetes.

2. Family or personal health history: Your risk of developing gestational diabetes increases if you have prediabetes. High blood sugar levels can leadr to type 2 diabetes. Also if a close family member, such as a parent or sibling, has type 2 diabetes you are likely to develop gestational diabetes. The chances of gestational diabetes increase if you had it during a pregnancy, or if you delivered a baby who weighed more than 9 pounds (4.1 kilograms).

3. Excess weight: You are more likely to develop gestational diabetes if you are overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.

Complications:

Most women diagnosed with gestational diabetes deliver healthy babies. However, gestational diabetes that is not managed well can lead to uncontrolled blood sugar levels and cause problems for you as well as your baby. It can also lead to increased chances of going through a C-section to deliver.

