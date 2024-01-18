5 Simple Ways To Keep Your Heart Healthy In Winters

A healthy diet can help protect the heart

Winter is not just the season of cold and cough but heart attacks too. The cold weather puts your heart health at risk. Several factors increase an individual's risk of heart attack in winter. Blood vessels and coronary arteries constrict in response to the cold, resulting in elevated blood pressure, restricted blood flow and reduced supply of oxygen to the heart. In addition, your heart works harder during winter to maintain normal body temperature. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to take preventive measures in winter, especially if you have a pre-existing heart condition. Let's take a look at these measures that can help lower the risk of heart attacks in winter.

Tips for a healthy heart

1. Stay physically active

It might seem tough but staying physically active through the winter season is crucial. If not outside, you can do some indoor exercises like yoga, dancing, gentle aerobics and more. It will also help you prevent winter weight gain.

2. Choose good nutrition

A healthy diet can help protect the heart. It is essential to eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes and healthy fats.

Also, reduce the consumption of salt, sugar, alcohol, highly processed foods, refines carbs and unhealthy fats.

3. Maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure numbers

Poor cholesterol levels and high blood pressure are two major risk factors that can put you at a higher risk of heart disease. Both cholesterol and blood pressure are likely to elevate during the winter season. Therefore, it is crucial to get your levels checked and take precautionary measures accordingly.

4. Stay warm

As the cold weather can affect your heart in multiple ways, staying warm is also an effective preventive measure. Strive to dress in enough layers to maintain your body's warmth. But do not overheat yourself.

Also, stay indoors on chilly days, especially if you already have a heart condition.

5. Manage diabetes and other health conditions

Uncontrolled diabetes can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Check your blood sugars regularly and stay in touch with your doctor to prevent blood sugar spikes.

You should also keep a tight eye on existing medical concerns like kidney, vascular and blood pressure issues.

If you are at risk or have a pre-existing condition, it is also crucial to go for regular check-ups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.