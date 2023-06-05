5 Reasons Why You Should Consume Jamun Seed Powder Regularly

The seeds of jamun are very helpful in lowering blood glucose level

Jamun, the incredibly healthy, delicious, and refreshing fruit that overflows summer markets, offers countless health advantages. The best-known feature of it is its capacity to control blood sugar levels. And jamun seeds are just as advantageous because they not only work wonders for managing diabetes but also boost insulin production and have a number of other health advantages.

To help us better understand the benefits of jamun seeds powder, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares its many benefits. “You must be aware of the health benefits of jamun, but how about JAMUN SEED POWDER? Yes, you read that right. The seeds of your favourite summer fruit, jamun, is useful in managing various conditions.”

Read on to know the benefits of jamun seed powder, as per the nutritionist:

1. The seeds of jamun are of great benefit when it comes to lowering blood glucose level and reducing glycosuria. The seeds of the fruit have active ingredients called jamboline and jambosine that slow down the rate of sugar released into the blood and increase the insulin levels in the body. Scientifically, it has a low glycaemic index, making it a good option for diabetics.

2. It is a detoxifying herb which helps to maintain natural urination and sweating.

3. It acts as a liver stimulant, due to its antioxidant property. The antioxidants fight against the damage caused by free radicals and protect the liver cells. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which helps reduce inflammation in the liver.

4. Jamun seeds powder contains antioxidants called ellagic acid that may help in keeping a check on rapid fluctuations of blood pressure.

5. Jamun seeds contain powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic compounds that help keep harmful free radicals at bay.

Look at her post:

Add jamun seed powder to your diet to avail its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.