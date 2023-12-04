5 Foods That Can Naturally Boost Your Iron Levels During Pregnancy

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of iron-deficiency anemia

Women are often prescribed iron and folic acid supplements even before getting pregnant. It helps prepare the body and assists in a healthy pregnancy. Pregnant women are at a higher risk of iron-deficiency anemia. It is a type of anemia in which there is a lack of healthy red blood cells in the body to carry oxygen. During pregnancy, the volume of blood increases in the body. Therefore, the body requires more iron to make more blood and supply adequate oxygen to the growing fetus. According to WebMD, pregnant women require 27 milligrams of iron in a day. Iron deficiency during pregnancy increases the risk of premature birth and is also associated with low birth weight and postpartum depression. Therefore, it is essential to take iron supplements as well as consume enough iron-rich foods.

In this article let's take a look at some iron-rich foods that pregnant women must add to their diet.

Iron-rich foods for pregnant women

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few sources of iron that can be consumed during pregnancy. Here's the list:

1. Amaranth

Amaranth is highly nutritious. It is loaded with iron, fibre, protein, magnesium and phosphorus. It can also help reduce inflammation.

Amaranth is also gluten-free. It can be used to prepare salads, soups, smoothies and more.

2. Moth beans

Moth also known as matki dal is commonly used in Indian kitchens. It is a superfood rich in protein and other essential nutrients.

Eating matki dal can also enhance the functioning of your immune system. It can be cooked like other legumes to make curries or you can prepare salad with it.

3. Beetroot

Beetroot is not just a good source of iron but antioxidants too. It can help improve immunity and protect against infections during pregnancy. It can reduce the risk of anemia in pregnant women.

High fibre content can help ward off pregnancy constipation.

You can consume beets as it is or add to smoothies.

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranate contains folate that can help reduce the risk of pregnancy complications.

Pomegranates can provide a good source of energy and high iron content. It can also offer nutrients like vitamin K, calcium, protein and fibre to pregnant ladies.

5. Tamarind pulp

Many pregnant women crave tamarind during the first trimester. It can be a good addition to your pregnancy diet. Tamarind pulp is a good source of iron, vitamin A, potassium and several other essential nutrients. It can also help reduce morning sickness.

Remember, do not forget to add enough vitamin C to your diet for better absorption of iron in the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.