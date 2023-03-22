5 Diet And Lifestyle Tips That Can Help Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Eating a healthy diet supports your liver health

Fatty liver is a condition when there is an excess amount of fat present in the liver. If left uncontrolled, fatty liver can get worse with time and lead to permanent liver damage. Obesity, type-2 diabetes and excess alcohol intake are three common causes of a fatty liver. Besides these, there are many other factors that can lead to fatty liver. However, fatty liver can be reversed before it turns into something serious. A few modifications in diet and lifestyle along with the help of medical assistance can help in the reversal of fatty liver. Let's take a look at these.

How to reverse fatty liver

Dr. Anukalp Prakash, Lead Consultant at CK Birla Hospital said, "A faulty lifestyle is a common reason behind liver diseases these days. Other causes include obesity, sedentary lifestyle, uncontrolled diabetes, too much consumption of fat and more. Other than these, too much consumption of alcohol is a big culprit which can even lead to liver injury and even liver failure."

1. Focus on diet and lifestyle

"One should limit the consumption of unhealthy fats. Instead, choose healthy fat options like omega-3 which is found in fatty fish. Consumption of both salt and sugar should be limited. Intake of carbohydrates should also be restricted," Dr. Prakash added.

What to eat: In order to reverse fatty liver, your diet should be loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables. High-fibre foods should also be a part of your daily diet. According to research, the Mediterranean diet is also considered healthy for the liver as well as the overall health of an individual.

Along with these diet modifications, it is essential to stay physically active.

2. Cut alcohol

"Alcohol intake is a common cause of advanced liver disease which leads to liver failure when left untreated. Alcohol consumption slowly damages the liver and may present symptoms like jaundice, weakness and water in the stomach," Dr. Prakash explained.

Those with a healthy liver should also refrain from alcohol to maintain their liver health.

3. Lose weight

Obesity or being overweight also increases the risk of fatty liver. Losing weight is an effective strategy to boost liver health. Following a crash diet won't give you the desired results. Therefore, follow a sustainable diet and choose an active lifestyle.

4. Control pre-existing health conditions

Uncontrolled health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, poor cholesterol levels and thyroid issues can also worsen liver health.

Speak to your doctor to manage these health issues simultaneously.

5. Take medication carefully

Certain medications can also trigger liver-related issues. Before starting any medication you should check with your healthcare expert. If you have any sort of existing kidney ailment, always brief your doctor about it before taking any medication.

(Dr. Anukalp Prakash, Lead Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.