5 Bite Diet Plan For Weight Loss: Eat Anything And Lose Weight With This Diet

Is your diet forcing you to ditch all your favourite delicacies? Most diet plans make you eat in a very less quantity and you end up giving up all your favourite food items. You might be searching for a diet which can help you lose weight without making you compromise on the foods you love. A recent diet- '5 Bite Diet' is the perfect solution you are looking for. This diet plan will allow you to enjoy all your desired foods. 5 Bite Diet is a low-calorie diet which restricts your calorie intake with some simple rules and regulations. This diet claims to help you reduce weight equal to a weight loss surgery.

The diet was invented by Dr. Alwin Lewis in 2007 as a part of his book 'Why Weight Around?' Dr. Lewis explained that this diet can give results same as a gastric bypass surgery which is used to reduce belly fat. Dr. Lewis further elaborated that with this diet one can lose weight without spending hours at the gym, without giving up on any foods and you do not have to count calories as well.

What is 5 Bite Diet?

The fad diet promises to help you lose up to 6.8 kilos per week. All you need to do is limit the number of bites to just 5 bites per meal. A person has to eat a very restricted quantity and can enjoy 10-12 regular sized bites per day.

Breakfast: While following the '5 Bite Diet' you can skip breakfast and drink black coffee instead

Lunch: Eat anything as per your choice but consume only 5 bites

Dinner: Follow the same rule as lunch. Choose anything of your choice but restrict the number of bites to just 5 bites

During this diet, you need to make sure that you add protein-rich food to your meal at least once a day. Meat, eggs, dairy, tofu, fish or legumes are some of the options you can choose from.

To fulfill the nutritional deficiencies that you may experience while following this diet plan, you need to consume multivitamins and omega-3 supplements each day.

Can you exercise on a 5 Bite Diet?

It is advised not to exercise while following the 5 Bite Diet. But if you want to involve some exercise then you should indulge yourself in a low-intensity workout only. The diet reduces your calorie intake which makes you consume fewer nutrients as well. Hence, a moderate or high-intensity workout is a big no for this diet.

Side effects of 5 Bite Diet

5 Bite Diet has been classified as a very low-calorie diet. It can help you lose the desired amount of weight but there are some side effects which one may experience during this diet.

1. Consumption of fewer calories can lead to nutrition deficiency which can trigger long term health issues. Therefore, it is advised to switch to a nutrition rich diet after losing the desired amount of weight.

2. It can also result in poor metabolism and can also put you at an increased risk of weight regain.

3. Low-calorie intake can also contribute to digestive issues, increased risk of gallstones and eating disorder.

