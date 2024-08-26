10 Staple Foods That Will Help Make Your Daily Diet Healthier

These staple foods are versatile, nutrient-dense, and easy to include in your daily diet

Making certain foods staples in your diet can significantly boost health by ensuring a consistent intake of essential nutrients that support various bodily functions. Healthy staple foods provide a steady supply of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, which help maintain energy levels, improve digestion, support immune function, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Consuming these foods daily helps establish a balanced diet that meets your nutritional needs, promoting long-term health and wellness. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you must add to your daily diet as staples to boost your health.

Here are 10 foods you must make your staples

1. Oats

Oats are a rich source of soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol levels and stabilise blood sugar. They are also packed with essential nutrients like manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, contributing to better heart health and sustained energy levels.

2. Lentils

Lentils are an excellent plant-based source of protein and fibre, making them ideal for muscle repair, digestive health, and blood sugar control. They are also rich in folate and iron, supporting cardiovascular health and preventing anaemia.

3. Brown rice

Brown rice is a whole grain, providing more fibre, vitamins, and minerals than white rice. It helps in maintaining healthy digestion, managing weight, and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that supports eye health and immune function. They are also high in fibre, aiding in digestion and helping to maintain a healthy gut.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It's also high in fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants, which contribute to heart health, muscle function, and reduced inflammation.

6. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a high-protein dairy product that supports muscle recovery and gut health due to its probiotic content. It's also rich in calcium, which is essential for bone health.

7. Spinach

Spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and folate. These nutrients support immune function, skin health, and energy production while also promoting bone and heart health.

8. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which help reduce hunger, improve cholesterol levels, and provide sustained energy. They also contain vitamin E, which supports skin and brain health.

9. Avocados

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health. They also contain fibre, potassium, and various vitamins that help regulate blood pressure and support digestive health.

10. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a good source of plant-based protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals. They help control blood sugar levels, support digestion, and provide long-lasting energy.

These staple foods are versatile, nutrient-dense, and easy to include in your daily diet, helping you build a healthier eating routine. However, variety is also key, as different foods offer unique benefits, and relying too heavily on any one food might lead to nutrient imbalances.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.