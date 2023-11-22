10 Reasons Why You Should Add Paneer To Your Daily Diet

Paneer contains antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Paneer is a type of fresh cheese commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is made by curdling milk with lemon juice or vinegar, then straining the curdled milk to remove the whey. Paneer has a mild, creamy, and slightly tangy flavour, and it has a firm texture that holds its shape well.

In terms of nutrition, paneer is a good source of protein, calcium, and phosphorus. It is also rich in vitamins like vitamin B12 and vitamin A. However, paneer is also high in fat and cholesterol, so it should be consumed in moderation, especially by individuals with existing heart conditions or high cholesterol.

Including paneer in your daily diet can be beneficial, but it should be balanced with other nutrient-rich foods. Paneer can be a good protein option for vegetarians and can aid in muscle growth and repair. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming paneer.

10 Benefits of consuming paneer:

1. High protein content

Paneer is a rich source of protein, making it an excellent addition to a vegetarian diet. Protein helps in building and repairing muscles, promoting cell growth, and boosting overall health.

2. Provides essential vitamins and minerals

Paneer contains various essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, and vitamin A. These nutrients play a vital role in strengthening bones, improving digestion, maintaining a healthy immune system, and enhancing vision.

3. Supports weight loss

Paneer is low in carbohydrates and high in protein and healthy fats. Including paneer in your daily diet can help you feel full for longer, reducing cravings and promoting weight loss.

4. Boosts metabolism

Paneer contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a fatty acid that helps increase metabolism and burn fat. This can be beneficial for individuals looking to maintain a healthy weight or those trying to shed excess pounds.

5. Supports muscle development

Paneer is an excellent source of casein protein, which is slowly digested and gradually released into the bloodstream, providing a sustained supply of amino acids. This is beneficial for muscle development and recovery after workouts.

6. Provides energy

The high protein and fat content in paneer can provide a substantial amount of energy. Adding paneer to your daily diet can help you stay active and energetic throughout the day.

7. Supports bone health

Paneer is rich in calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Regular consumption of paneer can help prevent conditions like osteoporosis and promote bone density.

8. Supports heart health

Paneer is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids help lower bad cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and prevent the formation of blood clots.

9. Regulates blood sugar levels

Paneer has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. Including paneer in your diet can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent spikes and crashes.

10. Promotes overall wellness

Paneer contains antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It also supports brain function, improves digestion, and strengthens the immune system, contributing to overall well-being.

However, it's important to consider portion sizes and the overall composition of your diet. Including a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is important for a well-rounded and balanced diet. Consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can also provide you with personalised advice based on your specific dietary needs and goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.