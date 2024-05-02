Eggs are a good source of vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption and bone health

Eating eggs daily can be a healthy part of a balanced diet for most people. Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair, immune function, and overall health. Read on as we share various reasons why eggs are a great staple for your diet.

10 Reasons why eggs should be a staple in your summer diet:

1. Rich in protein

Eggs are a fantastic source of high-quality protein, containing all nine essential amino acids necessary for our body's growth and repair. Protein is crucial for building and maintaining muscle mass, supporting immune function, and keeping you feeling full and satisfied, which can aid in weight management.

2. Nutrient dense

Eggs are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B12, riboflavin, folate, iron, selenium, and zinc. These nutrients play vital roles in various bodily functions, such as maintaining healthy skin, supporting brain health, boosting energy levels, and strengthening bones and teeth.

3. Heart health

Contrary to past misconceptions, eggs can be part of a heart-healthy diet. They contain unsaturated fats, particularly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are beneficial for cardiovascular health.

4. Eye health

Eggs are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants that are essential for eye health. These compounds help protect the eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) light and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

5. Brain function

Choline, found abundantly in eggs, is a nutrient critical for brain development and function, particularly during foetal development and early childhood. It plays a crucial role in neurotransmitter synthesis and helps maintain the structural integrity of cell membranes in the brain.

6. Weight management

Including eggs in your diet can support weight management efforts. The high protein content of eggs helps promote feelings of fullness and satiety, reducing the likelihood of overeating and snacking between meals.

7. Muscle strength and recovery

The protein in eggs is not only essential for building muscle but also for muscle repair and recovery. Consuming eggs after a workout can help replenish amino acids lost during exercise and support muscle repair and growth.

8. Bone health

Eggs are a good source of vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. Adequate vitamin D intake is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones, reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis, especially as we age.

9. Skin health

The nutrients found in eggs, including vitamins A and E, selenium, and zinc, contribute to healthy skin by promoting cell regeneration, protecting against oxidative damage, and supporting collagen production.

10. Convenience and versatility

Eggs are incredibly versatile and convenient to include in your diet. Whether boiled, scrambled, poached, or incorporated into various dishes such as salads, sandwiches, or omelets, eggs offer a quick, easy, and delicious way to boost your nutrient intake and support overall health during the summer months.

By incorporating eggs into your summer diet, you can reap these health benefits while enjoying delicious and nutritious meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.