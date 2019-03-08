10 Nutritional Guidelines For Women This Women's Day

It is important for women to make their diets diverse

Highlights Include plant protein in your diet Iron rich foods are a must for women Drinking lots of water every day is important for hydration

On the occasion of International Women's Day today, let's take a look at some essential nutritional needs of women. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal stresses on the importance of understanding the difference between nutritional needs of men and women. Adequate nutrition can take a long way in terms of preventing diseases and hormonal imbalances. In her blog shared on Instagram, Nmami talks about certain foods that women must include in their diet. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Women's Day: 10 nutritional guidelines for Women by Nmami Agarwal

1. Whole grains: Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice and bran flakes are good for women. They provide the body with essential fibre, thereby improving digestion.

2. Eat nutrient-dense foods: This should be your go-to mantra for healthy eating. Every time you eat, consider as a chance to nourish your body by eating only foods that will provide you with nutrients. Lean protein, leafy greens like spinach and nearly all vegetables and fruits should be a part of your diet. Leafy greens are specifically rich in calcium and iron, and are great for bone health. They are also a rich sources of Vitamin C, Vitamin K, magnesium and phytonutrients. Avoid foods that are high in fats, sugars and sodium like deep fried foods, processed and packaged foods, carbonated drinks, etc.

Also read: These 6 Foods Are All You Need To Improve Your Eyesight: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

3. Include plant protein in your diet:Plant protein foods like soy, tofu, and soy milk. They are rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus and selenium. All these minerals can help in strengthening bones. What's more is that soy is an excellent source of non-dairy calcium.

4. Make your diet diverse: A diverse variety of vegetables and fruits is the best way to get wholesome nutrition and prevent diseases. Tomato, for instance, can help in preventing breast and cervical cancer. Proanthocyanidins in cranberries help in preventing growth of bacteria in bladder walls. It can keep urinary tract infection at bay. Vitamin C rich broccoli is low in calories and can help you lose weight and prevent breast cancer.

Dairy products are important for bone health

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Include dairy:Dairy products are a rich source of potassium, calcium and Vitamin B12. Dairy products will help you have healthy teeth, bones and a glowing skin.

Also read: Are You Trying Hard To Lose Weight? Our Expert Nutritionist Suggests This Super Simple Trick To Lose Weight

6. Drink lots of water: Staying hydrated is important for both men and women. Drinking 9 to 10 glasses of water will make you hydrated and provide you with a glowing skin. Drinking water is the best way to detox your body.

7. Handful of nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are a powerhouse of health benefits. They contain healthy fats, fibre and disease-fighting compounds. Nuts and seeds can reduce hot flashes in menopausal women. They are also good for regulating cholesterol levels. But make sure you consume nuts and seeds in moderation only.

8. Eggs: Eggs are rich in calcium, protein, iron and Vitamin D. You can consume eggs every day. Egg yolks can be consumed twice or thrice in a week depending on the level of your physical activity, mentions Nmami.

Also read: Women, Take A Note Of These Simple Nutritional Tips For Your Family's Overall Health

9. Include probiotics in your diet:Probiotics are wonderful for gut health. For better digestion, lesser inflammation and stronger immunity, include probiotics like yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha in your diet.

10. Herbal teas: Herbal teas have a soothing effect on your mind and body. Nmami suggests that tulsi tea, ginger tea, dandelion tea, and rooibos tea can help in preventing diabetes, stroke, dementia and heart diseases.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.