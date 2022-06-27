10 Mistakes That Are Slowing Your Weight Loss Journey

Not eating enough can also slow down weight loss

Losing weight takes a lot of effort and willpower. While on a weight loss journey we are exposed to all kinds of weight loss tips. It can be tough to figure out which suggestions are actually helpful. We often make mistakes that may be doing more harm than good.

In this article, we discuss some of the most common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight. These various factors may even cause weight gain if not rectified. Although exercising and staying in a calorie deficit can seem easy, one may be very prone to these mistakes.

10 Mistakes you are making that are slowing down your weight loss:

1. Stressing

One of the most neglected causes of weight gain is stress. Experiencing uncomfortable moods can affect your metabolism and may even cause you to overeat. Besides usual stress, trying to lose weight may also cause stress. Your relationship with yourself and your moods have a bigger impact on your weight than you may think.

2. Skipping meals

What times of the day we eat also has a huge impact on our weight. In order to achieve a calorie-deficit diet, one might resort to skipping meals. This can make your weight loss slow down significantly. It not only makes you overeat when you do eat but it also slows down your metabolism.

3. Cutting out fibre

Many weight-loss diets encourage you to cut out ‘carbs'. Most foods rich in carbs are rich in fibre. Fibre may be advertised as useless but that is incorrect. It is extremely important for the healthy working of our digestive system. It also helps us feel fuller for longer. Go for healthy and less processed fibre-rich foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

4. Not eating enough protein

When trying to lose weight, we assume that a high-protein diet is only required if we are going to the gym. Although a protein-rich diet is necessary if going to the gym, it is also encouraged for all other kinds of weight loss journeys. Protein provides us with energy, boosts metabolism, betters our muscles' health, and so on.

5. Being inconsistent

Be it our diet or workout routine, inconsistency instantly affects our weight. Lack of proper routine can leave the body confused. It is important to follow a proper routine. Plan out your routine for the week in advance which may help you to stay motivated.

6. Not researching enough

Lack of proper research might drive you to make decisions that may be causing more harm to your body than good. Lack of proper guidance and research can cause health complications. It is ideal to seek reliable guidance when going on a weight loss journey.

7. Eating packed ‘healthy' foods

As the awareness of eating healthy increases, so does the availability of ready-to-eat healthy foods. Healthy packed foods are low-calorie and diet-friendly. However, do make them ready-to-eat and storable, there are packed with various preservatives, sugar, sodium, and other components that might be unfit and unhealthy.

8. Not drinking enough water

Our body often confuses dehydration and hunger. The feeling of thirst is often confused with being hungry. This causes unnecessary eating. However, drinking ample water can help speed up your weight loss journey. Water boosts metabolism, energy levels, muscle health, blood flow, and many other factors.

9. Focusing on just exercising

One may equate extensive exercising to being enough to lose weight but that is incorrect. In order to lose weight, you must be mindful of your lifestyle, what you eat and how much you exercise. Over-exercising cannot excuse an unhealthy and high-calorie diet. Your body needs healthy food to lose weight and also gain enough energy to exercise.

10. Not sleeping enough

As discussed above, our lifestyle has a huge role to play in our weight loss journey. Lack of sleep can reduce your productivity and energy levels while working out. A poor sleep cycle can make it hard for you to stay motivated. You are encouraged to get at least 7-8 hours of undisturbed sleep daily.

In conclusion, eating less and exercising more is not as easy as you may think. Our bodies are extremely complicated and intricate and so are working on it. A lack of proper or reliable tips can make losing weight harder. It is important to do your research before going ahead with a suggestion. We also encourage you to speak to an expert so you are following the correct way to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.