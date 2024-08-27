10 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Have On The Go

These snacks are not only convenient for on-the-go consumption but also provide essential nutrients

Low-calorie snacks can be healthy when they are made from nutrient-dense foods that provide essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein without excessive calories. These snacks help manage weight by controlling hunger and preventing overeating, while also supporting overall health through balanced nutrition. Many low-calorie snacks are convenient for on-the-go consumption, making them practical choices for busy lifestyles while still contributing to a healthy diet. In this article, we highlight a variety of snacks that are not only low-calorie but also convenient to have it on the go.

Enjoy these low-calorie snacks you can have whenever you are in a hurry

1. Apple slices with almond butter

Apples are rich in fibre, particularly pectin, which helps in maintaining a feeling of fullness while also aiding digestion. Almond butter provides healthy fats and protein, making this snack satisfying without adding too many calories. The combination of natural sugars from the apple and the protein from the almond butter provides a quick energy boost.

2. Greek yogurt with berries

Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in calories, making it an ideal snack for maintaining muscle mass and keeping hunger at bay. The addition of berries, which are low in calories but high in antioxidants and fibre, adds a sweet, refreshing flavour while boosting your intake of vitamins.

3. Carrot & cucumber with hummus

Carrots and cucumbers are low in calories but high in water content and fibre, which can help you stay hydrated and full. Hummus, made from chickpeas, provides protein and healthy fats, making this snack both satisfying and nutritious.

4. Rice cakes with avocado

Rice cakes are a light, low-calorie base that can be paired with nutrient-dense toppings. Avocado is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, which can help keep you full and satisfied without adding too many calories.

5. Air-popped popcorn

Popcorn is a whole grain and a low-calorie snack when air-popped and not drenched in butter. It's high in fibre, which can help you feel full longer, and it's also a good source of antioxidants.

6. Cottage cheese with pineapple

Cottage cheese is rich in protein and low in fat, making it a filling snack that supports muscle health. Pineapple adds a touch of sweetness and is packed with vitamin C, aiding in digestion and immune function.

7. Celery sticks with peanut butter

Celery is extremely low in calories and high in water content, making it a great hydrating snack. Peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats, helping to keep you full while providing a creamy texture and rich flavour.

8. Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, which helps keep you full and supports muscle health. They're also rich in essential nutrients like vitamin D and choline, which support brain function.

9. Edamame

Edamame, or young soybeans, are a low-calorie snack packed with plant-based protein, fibre, and essential amino acids. They're also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including iron and calcium.

10. Cherry tomatoes with mozzarella balls

Cherry tomatoes are low in calories and high in vitamins A and C, which support immune function and skin health. Mozzarella balls provide a source of protein and calcium, making this snack both refreshing and satisfying.

These snacks are not only convenient for on-the-go consumption but also provide essential nutrients while keeping calorie intake in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.