10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Jaggery

Jaggery can be combined with other ingredients like milk, coconut, sesame seeds

Jaggery is a traditional sweetener commonly found in India, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa and South America. It is a natural sweetener made from the extract of sugarcane juice or palm sap, which is boiled and then solidified into blocks or cones.

Jaggery is often considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar because it retains some of the natural minerals and vitamins found in sugarcane or palm sap. It contains iron, calcium, potassium, and antioxidants that are not present in refined sugar. Jaggery is also known to be a good source of energy due to its high sugar content.

It's still important to consume jaggery in moderation as it is high in calories and carbohydrates. People with diabetes or those following a low-sugar or low-carbohydrate diet should consult their health professionals before including jaggery in their diet. In this article, we share the many healthy benefits of jaggery and explain how it can boost our health.

Health benefits of consuming jaggery:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Jaggery is packed with antioxidants that help in fighting off harmful free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

2. Boosts digestive health

Jaggery stimulates the digestive enzymes in the body, improving digestion and preventing digestive disorders like indigestion, constipation, and flatulence.

3. Detoxifies the liver

Jaggery acts as a natural detoxifier, helping to cleanse the liver by flushing out toxins from the body and improving its overall functioning.

4. Provides an energy boost

Being a complex carbohydrate, jaggery provides a slow and steady release of energy, keeping you active and energetic throughout the day.

5. Relieves menstrual pain

The iron and folate content in jaggery helps in maintaining proper blood circulation and alleviating menstrual pain and cramps.

6. Treats anemia

Jaggery is a rich source of iron, making it beneficial for individuals suffering from iron deficiency anaemia. Regular consumption of jaggery can help increase haemoglobin levels in the blood.

7. Boosts immunity

Loaded with essential minerals and vitamins, jaggery strengthens the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections, cold, and cough.

8. Prevents respiratory problems

The anti-allergic properties of jaggery help in preventing respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and allergies, providing relief to individuals suffering from these conditions.

9. Improves skin health

Jaggery is known to cleanse the blood, leading to healthier and clearer skin. It also helps in preventing acne, pimples, and other skin infections.

10. Promotes weight loss

Jaggery is a natural sweetener that helps in curbing sweet cravings and reducing calorie intake. It also aids in proper digestion and boosts metabolism, contributing to weight loss efforts.

There are many ways to consume jaggery, depending on personal preferences and cultural practices.

Here are some common methods:

Jaggery can be powdered using a grater or blender and used as a sweetener in various recipes like desserts, beverages, or even savoury dishes. Jaggery can be dissolved in warm water to make a sweet and traditional drink called "gur ka pani" or "jaggery water." Jaggery can be combined with other ingredients like milk, coconut, sesame seeds, peanuts, or spices to make various delicacies like jaggery laddoos, chikki, or jaggery-coated fruits.

Remember, the consumption of jaggery should be in moderation as it is still a source of calories and should be considered within an overall balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.