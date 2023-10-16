10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Black Sesame Seeds

These seeds are an excellent source of calcium, which is crucial for maintaining strong bones

Black sesame seeds are small, flat seeds that have a rich, nutty flavour. They are derived from the black variety of sesame plants and are commonly used in Asian cuisine and traditional medicine. Eating black sesame seeds can indeed be beneficial for our health.

They are highly nutritious and contain a variety of beneficial nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, minerals (including calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc), and antioxidants. The nutrients in black sesame seeds contribute in improving our health in various ways. Keep reading as we discuss some ways in which it good for our health.

10 Benefits of consuming black sesame seeds:

1. High in nutrients

Black sesame seeds are rich in essential nutrients like protein, healthy fats, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals.

2. Promotes heart health

The presence of polyunsaturated fats and antioxidants in black sesame seeds helps lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

3. Supports bone health

These seeds are an excellent source of calcium, which is crucial for maintaining strong bones and preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

4. Boosts digestion

Black sesame seeds can aid digestion due to their high fibre content, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

5. Enhances skin health

Black sesame seeds are packed with antioxidants, which protect the skin from oxidative stress and help maintain a youthful appearance. They can also alleviate skin conditions like dryness and inflammation.

6. Improves hair health

Consuming black sesame seeds can nourish hair follicles, promote hair growth, and prevent premature greying and hair loss due to their high content of nutrients like iron, zinc, and selenium.

7. Enhances brain function

The presence of essential nutrients like vitamin B6 and magnesium in black sesame seeds supports brain health, enhances memory, and improves cognitive functions.

8. Regulates blood sugar levels

The fibre present in these seeds slows down the absorption of sugars, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels and promoting better blood sugar control.

9. Supports liver health

Black sesame seeds contain compounds that have been found to have a protective effect on the liver, promoting its detoxification and preventing damage caused by toxins.

10. Boosts immune system

The rich array of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in black sesame seeds help strengthen the immune system, protecting the body against infections and diseases.

Here are a few ways you can incorporate black sesame seeds into your diet:

You can sprinkle black sesame seeds on top of salads, roasted vegetables, rice dishes, or soups. They add a crunchy texture and enhance the flavour. Black sesame seeds can be used as a garnish for sushi, noodles, stir-fries, or other Asian-inspired dishes. You can grind black sesame seeds into a paste to make sauces, dips, or spreads. This paste, often called "black sesame tahini," can be used similarly to regular tahini. Add black sesame seeds to bread, muffins, cookies, or other baked goods to add a nutty taste and an interesting appearance. Add a teaspoon or two of black sesame seeds to your smoothies for added nutritional benefits and a hint of flavour.

Remember to store black sesame seeds in an airtight container in a cool, dark place to preserve their freshness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.