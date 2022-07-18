10 Best Foods That Improve Your Overall Skin Health

Tomatoes protect agains the sun and nourish our skin

Skin, being the substantial organ of the body, can be an excellent reflection of health and overall well-being. Opposite to what the beauty industry often relates healthy skin with, healthy skin isn't confined to facials, face creams or cosmetic treatments.

Skin, Hair, and nails can also be great signs of your nutritional status because when the body becomes stressed for nutrients, things like skin, hair, and nails are often the first to be affected. They are the hindmost places to receive nutrients before they go to more important organs first. So, if your body is not getting enough required nutrients, your skin will starve and will reflect the need for it, which most people do not understand and jump to cosmetics instead of finding the root cause of it.​

To be looking your best on the outside, you have to take care of yourself from the inside! Beauty is definitely much more than skin deep.

It is really difficult to come up with a list of the foods that are best for beauty because there are so many! This article takes a look at 12 of the best foods for keeping your skin healthy and the reason for including them in your diet that can help you achieve your beauty goals. So here they are!

1. Capsicum

It is your skin's best friend as it is essential for tissue repair, and collagen synthesis and can act as an antioxidant. Capsicum is high fiber, low energy, and also contains nutrients such as Vitamin A, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Potassium, and Manganese

2 . Fatty fish

Like salmon contain omega-3 fatty acids high-quality protein, Vitamin E, and zinc that can reduce inflammation and keep your skin moisturized.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of essential fats, Vitamin E, zinc, selenium, and protein- all of which are nutrients your skin needs to stay healthy.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is a great source of carotenoids, vitamins, and minerals which may help prevent skin cancer and promote skin health.

5. Dark chocolate

Cocoa contains antioxidants that help improve skin texture, wrinkles, and blood flow.

6. Berries

Be strawberries, raspberries or blueberries are excellent sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants which improve overall skin health.

7. Avocadoes

Avocadoes are high in good fats, Vitamin E, and C, which are very important for healthy skin.

8. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of nutrients, Vitamin E, which is an important antioxidant for the skin.

9. Green Tea

The catechins found in green tea are powerful antioxidants that can protect your skin against sun damage and reduce redness, as well as improve its hydration, thickness, and elasticity.

10. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a good source of Vitamin C and all of the major carotenoids, especially lycopene protect your skin from sun damage and may help prevent wrinkling.

What you eat can significantly affect your skin health. As we all know, there are so many different nutrients that are needed in your diet for healthy and beautiful skin, hair, and nails. As always, a balanced diet with a wide variety of colourful, natural, organic food items is always the best.

Content By: Monisha Ashokan

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.