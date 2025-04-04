Reinfection occurs when a person who has recovered from an illness becomes infected again by the same pathogen such as a virus, bacteria, or parasite after a period of recovery. It can happen when the body's immune response from the first infection either wanes over time or is not strong enough to prevent another infection. Reinfection is especially common with respiratory viruses (like the flu or COVID-19), urinary tract infections, or skin conditions. Certain daily habits or lifestyle choices can significantly increase the risk of reinfection by weakening the immune system, compromising hygiene, or exposing the body repeatedly to the same harmful microbes. Keep reading as we share a list of habits that increase risk of reinfection.

10 Habits that can increase your risk of reinfection

1. Poor hand hygiene

Not washing hands regularly or correctly especially before eating, after using the restroom, or after touching shared surfaces can easily lead to reinfection. Hands carry a huge number of pathogens that can re-enter the body through the mouth, nose, or eyes.

2. Not completing a course of medication

Stopping antibiotics, antifungal, or antivirals before completing the prescribed course can allow the surviving germs to multiply and come back stronger. This not only leads to reinfection but can also cause resistance, making the same medication less effective in the future.

3. Using contaminated personal items

Sharing or reusing unwashed towels, razors, makeup, or toothbrushes can harbour and transfer bacteria or viruses back to your body. For instance, using an old toothbrush after recovering from a sore throat can reintroduce the same bacteria, triggering reinfection.

4. Neglecting wound care

Failing to properly clean and protect cuts, scrapes, or surgical wounds can invite reinfection. Reusing dirty dressings, exposing wounds to dirt or moisture, or touching them with unclean hands introduces new germs.

5. Touching your face frequently

Constantly touching your eyes, nose, or mouth transfers germs from your hands directly into your body, especially if you've recently been ill. This unconscious habit can undo recovery efforts, especially in the case of respiratory infections.

6. Skipping follow-up medical appointments

Ignoring follow-up visits after an illness or surgery can leave lingering infections undiagnosed. Sometimes, symptoms may subside while the underlying infection still lingers.

7. Eating unhygienic or undercooked food

Consuming contaminated water or undercooked food—especially meat, seafood, or dairy—can reintroduce pathogens like bacteria, parasites, or viruses into the digestive system. If your gut is still recovering from a previous infection, it's more vulnerable.

8. Neglecting immune health

Habits such as poor sleep, high stress, lack of exercise, and unhealthy eating weaken the immune system over time, making the body less equipped to fight off new or returning infections.

9. Overuse of disinfectants or antibiotics

Excessive use of disinfectants or antibiotics can disrupt the body's natural microbiome especially in the gut or on the skin making it easier for harmful bacteria to overgrow and cause reinfection.

10. Living or working in high-exposure environments

If someone continues to be exposed to environments with high infection rates (like crowded places, healthcare settings, or shared dorms) without taking proper precautions, the risk of reinfection rises.

Keeping these factors in mind can help you prevent reinfection and stay safe and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.