Video: Flood-Like Scene After Water Pipeline Bursts In Assam; 1 Killed

A woman was killed, and over 30 people were injured after the municipal body's water supply pipe burst in Assam's Guwahati. The high pressure of water also damaged at least 40 houses in the Kharguli area of Guwahati.

The dramatic visuals of the incident are now viral, showing water gushing through streets. Several vehicles were swept away due to the high pressure of water that caused a flood-like situation in the area, with water getting splashed several feet away.

Over 600 people were affected, and a woman died in the incident. The victim was a resident of one of the houses. The pipeline is maintained by Gammon JICA.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and the police have cordoned off the area.

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has assured that the water supply will be restored soon.