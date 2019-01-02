Not VIPs, Woman And Her Mother Inaugurate Aerobridges At Guwahati Airport

The number of aerobridges at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is now six.

Guwahati | | Updated: January 02, 2019
Interestingly, the aerobridges at the Guwahati airport were inaugurated by a woman and her mother.


Guwahati: 

Two new aerobridges were added to the terminal of the airport in Guwahati. Interestingly, the aerobridges at Guwahati's Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport were inaugurated by a woman and her mother.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday said the aerobridges at the airport in Guwahati will reduce congestion and provide a "trouble-free" arrival and departure.

"Flying through LGBI Airport in the new year will be a pleasant experience for the passengers with the addition of two more aerobridges to its terminal on January 1," a AAI press release said.

