Not VIPs, Woman And Her Mother Inaugurate Aerobridges At Guwahati Airport

Two new aerobridges were added to the terminal of the airport in Guwahati. Interestingly, the aerobridges at Guwahati's Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport were inaugurated by a woman and her mother.

The number of aerobridges at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is now six.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday said the aerobridges at the airport in Guwahati will reduce congestion and provide a "trouble-free" arrival and departure.

"Flying through LGBI Airport in the new year will be a pleasant experience for the passengers with the addition of two more aerobridges to its terminal on January 1," a AAI press release said.