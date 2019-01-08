IIT-Guwahati Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

The student's body has been kept in the morgue and autopsy will be done on Tuesday. (Representational)

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was found hanging in his hostel room in the campus premises on Monday, police said. The student has been identified as Pannem Pavan Siddardha from Andhra Pradesh.

At about 5 PM, the student's parents called up his friends since he was not picking up the phone. His friends then went to his room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately rushed him to the campus hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Pannem Pavan was a final year student of Electronics and Communications programme and a boarder at the Umium hostel.

His body has been kept in the morgue of a nearby hospital and autopsy will be conducted Tuesday after his parents arrive from Andhra Pradesh, police said.