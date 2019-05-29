Eminent Artist Benu Mishra, 80, Dies In Guwahati

Artist Benu Mishra, who was ailing for the last few days, was brought dead at hospital

Eminent artist Benu Mishra died at his residence in Kahilipara area in Guwahati today, his family said. He was 80.

Artist Benu Mishra, who was ailing for the last few days was taken to hospital this morning where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Belonging from Barpeta district, Benu Mishra had studied art at Shantiniketan in West Bengal under sculptor and painter Ramkinkar Baij, they said.

Credited with molding modern visual art in the state through his artistic vision, Mr Mishra had settled down in Guwahati in 1946 and began his pursuits into the various art forms of painting, sculpture, sketches, graphic design and cartoons.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma have condoled Benu Mishra's death.

