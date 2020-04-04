Guwahati Journalists Get Special Suits In Fight Against COVID-19

Journalists have been in frontline in fight against coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Special protection suits have been arranged in Assam's Guwahati for journalists covering the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed at least 68 people in India, infected nearly 2,900. This is probably the first time in the country that journalists have been given protection kits to keep themselves safe as they remain in frontline in fight against the highly infectious novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city late last year.

On Friday, the Guwahati Press Club distributed 500 protection kits among journalists in the city. The protection kits include a special suit, N95 mask, pocket sanitizer (100ml), surgical hand gloves besides a bottle of hand sanitizer (1,000 ml for office use).

"In the first phase, the Guwahati Press Club (GPC) aims to cater to those journalists who are in the forefront of the battle against coronavirus and are reporting from ground zero. Since journalists, including reporters, video and photo journalists (print, electronic and New media) are working in a high exposure environment, the GPC feels that it is imperative for them to protect themselves," said Sanjay Ray, press club's General Secretary.

Coronavirus pandemic has been a major concern for field reporters, particularly the TV reporters from Assamese channels.

While Guwahati-based Entrepreneur Pradip Puri is one of the sponsors for the initiative, Airports Authority of India, North East Region, has also offered support to the initiative. "We appreciate the efforts put in by the members of the four pillars of democracy in our fight against the pandemic and it is therefore equally important for them to stay safe and protected. The AAI is extremely happy to have collaborated with the Guwahati Press Club," Sanjeev Jindal, the Regional Executive Director of AAI said.

Assam has reported 25 COVID-19 cases so far. Of these, 24 are linked to a controversial religious held an Islamic group in south Delhi last month.