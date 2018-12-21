BJP Wins Assam Panchayat Elections With 42% Seats

The BJP bagged 11,325 out of a 26,784 posts, counting of which began on December 12. (File)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam today emerged as the single largest party in the three-tier panchayat elections by bagging 42 per cent of the total seats, while the Congress came second securing 34 per cent, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said.

The BJP bagged 11,325 out of a total 26,784 posts, counting of which began on December 12 across Assam, the ASEC said in a statement after conclusion of the counting process.

The Congress has won a total of 8,970 posts, followed by Independents winning 3,048 seats, which is 11 per cent of the total seats.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent of the ruling alliance that contested separately, came fourth winning 1,963 posts while opposition AIUDF bagged 1,319 posts. The two parties secured seven and five per cent of the total seats respectively, the ASEC statement said.

Out of the total posts, 21,970 are for gaon panchayat members (GPM), 2,197 each for gaon panchayat presidents (GPP) and anchalik panchayat members (APM), and 420 are zilla parishad members (ZPM).

No nominations were received in 52 GPM seats and by-elections will take place later in coming days to fill-up those posts.

The elections were held on December 5 and 9 recording an overall voting of over 82 per cent. While there were 78,571 contestants in total, 734 were elected uncontested.