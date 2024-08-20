5 Assault Doctors At Guwahati Hospital After Patient Dies, Detained

Family members of the patient allegedly attacked three doctors.

At least five relatives of a patient have been detained at the state-run Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for allegedly assaulting three junior doctors after the patient died during treatment.

The patient, a young man who had been critical after a road accident, died. Family members of the patient accused the medical staff of negligence and allegedly attacked three doctors.

In response to the assault, the Office of the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH, which is the largest government medical facility in the northeast, lodged an FIR and demanded action against the attackers. Police sources have confirmed that five people have been detained.

This comes amid the nationwide protests sparked by the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, triggering concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals at work.