Woman In Gurgaon Dies After Husband Smashes Her Head With Bricks: Police

The woman had sustained multiple fractures on head, police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife by smashing her head with bricks after a quarrel between them, police said in Gurgaon on Saturday.

A first information report or FIR has been filed against the man, identified as Rohit Pal, 32, at Sector 40 police station. The accused is absconding.

According to neighbours, the accused often fought with his wife Seema Pal alias Gauri, 27. "They fought all the time - in the house as well as on the road - after they shifted here in November last year," said Arjun Singh, the couple's neighbour.

The neighbours said they tried to intervene on Thursday night, but could not stop the husband and wife when they were fighting at around 11 pm.

"We went back to our flats. Later, we came to know about the woman lying unconscious in the pool of blood," Mr Singh said.

"The woman had sustained multiple fractures on head. Doctors referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. She succumbed to multiple skull fractures on Friday night," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shamsher Singh said.

"We have recovered bricks with blood stains from the spot. Following the incident, the accused fled. Hunt is on to nab him," Mr Singh said