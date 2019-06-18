Woman Alleges Man Masturbated At Gurgaon Metro Station, No One Helped Her

The woman said no one inside the Metro station in Gurgaon came to her help (Representational)

A woman who had a harrowing time inside a Metro station in Gurgaon after a man allegedly masturbated on her from behind, while she was taking an escalator, has tweeted lacerating comments on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other authorities over women's safety in public transport.

"I was shocked, scared, traumatised. And I feel shame that metro, which is supposed to be the safest mode of transport for women, where chief minister is offering free rides to women, lacks clearly in making it safe in the first place... We don't want free rides, we want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Was 9:25 really that late?" the woman tweeted, tagging Mr Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Kejriwal has promised to give free rides to women on the Delhi Metro network and government buses, a move that some say does not fully address the issue of women's safety and instead would put strain on the Metro's earnings.

"I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back. When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and I realised that he masturbated on me... I slapped him hard and he charged back at me with abuses. And onlookers kept looking at my face standing still. I shouted and called for help and police, no one came forward," tweeted the woman who said she faced the horror at HUDA City Centre Metro Station.

A team of Gurgaon Police collect evidence at HUDA City Centre Metro station

"This gave him a window and he ran away again flashing at me. I ran outside towards the police chowki, and it was closed! No one was around... Same night I sent a written text on Gurugram police's Facebook messenger, they read it but never reverted. I sent the text to DMRC then where I was immediately called for identification in cctv, which I did yesterday," the woman said, adding the entire law enforcement system appeared to have failed in responding to her.

The Delhi Metro is owned by the centre and the Delhi government in a 50:50 partnership. The Central Industrial Security Force, under the Home Ministry led by Amit Shah, takes care of the security of the vast network in coordination with the state police.

The Gurgaon Police said they are looking for the accused and he will be arrested soon. "Sir/Mam ACP Usha Kundu with her team has visited the scene of crime (HUDA City Centre Metro Station) and is coordinating with DMRC for collection of evidences," Gurgaon Police tweeted.

The woman said the police reacted to her call for help late. "I ashamed of this system where every day we read rape stories and molestation cases in the newspapers, where we have TV shows asking us to stay alert and safe. But what is happening on ground zero? Nothing... Why aren't there enough CCTV cameras inside the complex? How could he run away?"