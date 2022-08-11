Woman Accuses Ex-Colleague Of Rape In Hotel In Gurgaon: Police

Police said the incident took place on June 23 in The Oberoi Hotel in Udyog Vihar. (Representational)

A 29-year-old woman has complained against her former colleague of raping her in a hotel in Gurgaon after making her drunk and sedating her with other intoxicants, police said on Thursday.

According to her complaint, the incident took place on the night of June 23 in The Oberoi hotel in Udyog Vihar.

Police said that both had earlier worked together at a UK-based software solutions firm with an office in Gurgaon and had been good friends for the last six years.

According to the woman, on June 18 she received a message from her friend who told her that he was coming to India, and both arranged to meet on June 23 at the bar of the hotel, police said.

"In the bar he kept asking me to have more drinks even when I kept refusing. Then he took three pills one by one and each time he forced one on me, but I refused," she said in her complaint, according to police.

"It was around 3:00 Am just as we were about to enter the hotel room, when he fed me a pill and I started getting intoxicated. After that he raped me. I was shocked in the morning when I found myself undressed. I somehow returned home," she said.

The woman claimed that she was in shock for several days and confided only in her sister and friends much later as she could not muster the courage to even leave the house, police said.

With the help of her sister and friends she filed a complaint on Monday night.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison) and 376 (rape) of IPC at Udyog Vihar Police Station on Monday. Police have not arrested the accused yet.

"The complaint was received only on Monday while the incident happened in June. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar Police Station.

