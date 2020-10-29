Woman, 21, Allegedly Raped At Private Hospital Near Delhi

Police said they are investigating the security footage from the hospital. (File)

A 21-year-old woman, suffering from tuberculosis, was allegedly raped last week at a private hospital in Gurgaon near Delhi, police said. The patient wrote about the alleged sexual assault in a note that she gave to her father on Tuesday as she regained consciousness after six days.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on October 21 and was placed on ventilator, according to an FIR (First Information Report) filed at the city's Sushant Lok police station, which underlined that she was experiencing breathing difficulties.

Police is trying to find out if the accused- Vikas - named by the woman works at the hospital. She was sexually assaulted between October 21 and October 27, her father has told police. The family has also requested that her medical check-up should be conducted at a government hospital.

Policemen who visited the hospital to record her statement after the complaint was filed were told by the doctors that she was not in a condition to talk to the cops.

"We are probing the case. We are trying to find out if Vikas worked at the hospital. The woman's parents are not aware of it. We would be able to get a clarity once we get a statement from the patient. We are probing the CCTV footage from the hospital as well to get clues," police officer Maksood Ahmad told reporters.

The latest incident comes weeks after the alleged rape, torture and death of a Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras triggered nationwide anger. The family alleged she was attacked by four men of the so-called upper caste. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court said the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe.