Caught On CCTV, Chilling Car Stunt In Gurugram That Ends In A Death

In a disturbing incident, a 50-year-old man was killed after drunk men hit him with their SUV while performing stunts in Gurugram, the police said on Monday.

Videos of the incident, which took place around 2 am on Sunday, show the drunk men drifting their car, a Maruti Ertiga, in an area outside a liquor shop.

A few people can be seen standing outside the shop, watching the car speeding towards them. They try to move away but the SUV drifted and hit them with its back wheel and speeds away.

The police have yet to identify the man who was crushed but believe he is around 50. Two people were also injured in the incident. One of the injured worked at a liquor outlet.

Seven people have been arrested and two cars have been seized. A senior police official said one of the accused is a computer operator at the Deputy Commissioner's office, while three people were working with a travel agency.

The police said the accused also assaulted a few men before ramming their car outside the liquor shop.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station

"First, the accused performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop to kill them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have arrested all the accused," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.