Video: Crackers Go Off On Moving Car's Roof In Gurugram, Man Leans Out

The incident reportedly happened on the golf course road in Gurugram's Cyber City area.

A video of firecrackers being set off from the roof of a moving car in Gurugram is making rounds on social media. The 14-second clip shows that the car has police lights on and no number plate, reportedly to hide the identity of the car's owner.

In the video, a man can be seen leaning out of the door of the moving car as the firecrackers go off.

The incident reportedly happened on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram's Cyber City area.

A similar incident was reported last year in Gurugram in which three people were arrested after a viral video showed them bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car's boot space. The incident happened on the night of Diwali, October 24, 2022.

