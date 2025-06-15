Video: Gurugram Man's Dangerous Stunts In Rs 6 Crore Lamborghini

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A video shows a young man performing risky car stunts on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

The driver was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, reportedly valued at Rs 6 crore.

Eyewitnesses reported the driver was racing and making obscene gestures during the stunt. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A video circulating widely on social media features a young man performing dangerous car stunts on Golf Course Road, one of Gurugram's busiest and most upscale stretches, in a Lamborghini reportedly worth Rs 6 crore.

The footage, believed to have been shot late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, shows the driver recklessly manoeuvring the luxury sports car at high speeds, allegedly in a race with another vehicle. Eyewitnesses claimed that the young man also made obscene hand gestures during the stunts.

The video, which is approximately 45 seconds long, shows a yellow Lamborghini, suspected to be either a Huracán or Aventador model, swerving dangerously across lanes, accelerating rapidly, and cutting close to other vehicles.

In several frames, the man can be seen partially hanging out of the driver's window, shouting, and gesturing obscenely. The license plate of the Lamborghini is partly visible in the video, and authorities say they are using this detail to identify the individual.

The stunts were performed on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, which is known for its concentration of luxury apartments, commercial towers, and high-end retail spaces. The road has seen an increase in traffic incidents over the past year, with several residents raising concerns about speeding.

Golf Course Road also sees heavy daily traffic, particularly during peak office commute hours. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

