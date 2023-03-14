'Update PAN Details': Gurugram Top Cop Gets Phishing Link On Phone

A senior cop said the mobile number is under surveillance and efforts are on to nab the accused

An FIR was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly sending a text message with a phishing link to the official mobile number of the Gururgram police commissioner and trying to dupe him, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the police commissioner's office, a message was received on the police commissioner's mobile number on March 2 asking to update the PAN card details.

"I got a message from a leading bank that net banking will be suspended from today if the PAN card details are not updated. It asked to visit a link attached with the message for the same," as per the complaint.

"On clicking the link, a fake bank page opened and through this the person tried to cheat people by instructing them to feed secret details of the bank account. On checking the site, it was found to be fake," it further said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against an unidentified fraudster under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at cybercrime west police station on Monday, police said.

A senior police officer said the mobile number is under surveillance and efforts are on to nab the accused.

