Student Alleges Rape By Tutor In Gurugram

Police said that the victim later told her mother about her ordeal.

A 17-year-old girl has alleged rape by her accounts tutor at knife point. The police has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.

The class 12 student took tutions in accounts.

After the incident, the victim apparently locked herself in her room for more than a month and appeared to be under tremendous stress.

Police said that the victim later told her mother about her ordeal.

"On November 13, the accused called the victim on the pretext of giving her special notes and sexually assaulted her at knife point. The accused also filmed her secret video and started blackmailing her," read the complaint.

"The victim stopped taking tuitions from November 23. Later, on December 25, the victim narrated the incident to her mother. We have registered a case under relevant sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012," a senior police officer said.

The accused is absconding but will be arrested soon, the officer added.