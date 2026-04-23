Structures Linked To Criminal On Government Land Demolished In Gurugram

The Gurugram police on Wednesday demolished illegal structures on government land in Kasan village allegedly linked to a criminal, as part of an ongoing drive to dismantle criminals' financial networks, officials said.

The action targeted encroachments by Balbir alias Chhalla, a resident of Kasan village, who had allegedly occupied the land by constructing shops, kiosks and huts.

The joint operation was carried out by the Crime Branch, Palam Vihar, in coordination with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and District Town Planner and Nodal Officer R S Bhatt.

Police said the accused has a criminal history, with eight cases registered against him, including theft, extortion and offences under the Excise Act.

"The investigation revealed that the accused had illegally occupied government land, and was collecting rent by constructing shops, kiosks and huts on it, besides using it for other criminal activities," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Under heavy police presence, all illegal structures were demolished and the land was cleared, officials added.

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