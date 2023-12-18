Speeding Scorpio SUV Jumps Divider Inside Gurugram Underpass, Rams Biker

Other vehicles inside the busy underpass managed to escape the crash.

Five people in a black SUV were going towards Old Gurugram to celebrate a friend's birthday. They entered the Rajiv Chowk underpass in Gurugram to reach their destination. The speeding SUV, a Scorpio, lost control and crashed into a bike on the other side of the road.

The horrific accident took place last night inside the Rajiv Chowk underpass. The speeding Scorpio with tinted glasses jumped the divider, which is less than a foot tall, inside the underpass and crashed into a biker who is said to be critical. The Scorpio toppled several times after the crash and the five occupants of the car - Three men and two women were injured and the driver suffered serious injuries, the police said.

The post-crash visuals show a poster with a birthday message and photos soaked in blood and the car on one side. The wheel on the driver's side came off due to the impact of the collision and one of the headrests was under the car. Scorpio's front glass was completely broken and the roof caved in.

An eyewitness who helped the injured said, "The car jumped the divider and crashed into the bike. The driver suffered injuries to the head and some people came and took him to the hospital. Meanwhile, I called the ambulance for the biker who was seriously injured. He suffered serious injuries and was not moving, but he was slowly breathing."

Other vehicles inside the busy underpass managed to escape the crash. One of the bikers said his bike was in the direction of the car and he quickly got down and pushed it aside, but the biker ahead of him couldn't escape and was hit by the speeding Scorpio.

The police said the car was coming from Subhash Chowk and was going toward Old Gurugram. The car belongs to a person from Nakhdola in Gurugram and the matter is under investigation. The cops said they found a birthday poster near the crash site and suspected that the occupants, including the driver, were drunk.