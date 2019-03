Police said the condition of the man is serious. (FILE PHOTO)

Police in Haryana's Gurgaon arrested on Friday a Sarpanch and his son after a deadly attack on a father-son duo on Holi, police said.

Sarpanch of Sidhrawali village Om Prakash Singh and his son Pritam allegedly hired two sharp shooters on Holi to shoot Ram Kishor, the owner of a hotel at the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 8.

Mr Kishor and his son Satyendra received injuries in the incident, police said, adding that the condition of the father is serious.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mr Kishor demanded an unpaid bill of Rs 17,000 from Mr Singh, who had organised a women's cricket tournament in the area on March 15 and 16. The players were accommodated at Mr Kishor's hotel.

"When Om Prakash was asked to pay the bill, he refused. His son even threatened to expose the alleged 'immoral activities' going on in the hotel," a senior officer said.

"Pritam had hired two shooters known to him. Since both were locals, the victims identified the two when they opened fire on them," the officer said.

"The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. We have identified the shooters and they will be arrested soon," he added.

