Polish National Among 2 Sent To Jail For Smuggling Drugs In Gurugram

A local court on Wednesday sentenced two men, including a Polish national, to prison for smuggling drugs, police said.

Polish national Patryk Dziwinski was sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 90,000 while Kazi, a native of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, was sent to jail for 12 years and slapped with a Rs 2 lakh fine, they said.

Dziwinski was arrested in May 2019 with 345 grams of opium.

Kazi initially evaded the police by dumping 4.3 kilogrammes of drugs but was arrested later.

Dziwinski could also not produce a valid passport and visa and an FIR was registered against both the accused at DLF Phase 1 police station.

After investigations were completed, the police filed a charge sheet.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur on Wednesday convicted both the accused and passed the sentence, a police spokesperson said.

