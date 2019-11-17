Out On Bail, Gurugram Gangster Shot Dead By 3 Men Inside Home

46 criminal cases were lodged against him

A gangster in Gurugram was allegedly gunned down by three persons in village Alipur under Bhondsi police station on Saturday morning.

46 criminal cases including half a dozen murders cases were registered against the gangster, identified as Ashok Rathi. Currently, he was out on bail since June 2019.

According to a senior official of Gurugram police, Rathi, in most of the cases, was acquitted from different courts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He was currently serving life term of 20 years rigorous imprisonment in Gurugram district jail.

"As per the statement of Rathi's brother Mahesh alias Nishu, we have registered named FIR under relevant IPC sections of murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges against three persons named Narendra alias Sonu, Rohit Dagar alias Bobby - both residents of Alipur and Salim, a resident of Hariyahera village," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, senior of crime branch official.

"The three accused came to meet Rathi at his house in Alipur at around 8 am and got involved in a verbal spat over some point while interacting with each other. After that the trio opened fire on Rathi with close range," Mr Sangwan said.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Park hospital by family members from where he was referred to Medanta hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 5 pm.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.