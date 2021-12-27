Minor Raped By Father In Gurugram: Police

The girl's rape was confirmed in a medical examination and an FIR was lodged, police said

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father, who is on the run after committing the crime, police said on Monday.

The incident had taken place on Sunday night, after which the girl's mother lodged a complaint with police.

The girl's rape was confirmed in a medical examination and an FIR was lodged, police said, adding that they are conducting raids on the accused's possible whereabouts to arrest him.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, they were sleeping when her husband raped their daughter.

"I was shocked when I saw my husband raping my 12-year-old daughter. When I raised an alarm, my husband fled. I want strict action against him," the complainant said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)