Man Stabs Live-In Partner To Death In Gurgaon, Calls Cops, Waits For Arrest

Man kills live-in partner in Gurgaon suspecting that she was cheating on him (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death today by her live-in partner who suspected that she was cheating on him, Gurgaon police said.

The incident took place in Gurgaon's Rathiwas village this morning.

The accused himself called the police and informed them about the murder he had committed, following which he was arrested, the police said.

The kitchen knife used in the murder was also recovered by police. An FIR or police case has been registered at Gurgaon's Bilaspur police station and the accused is being questioned.

According to police, the woman was a resident of Haryana's Palwal district, while the 25-year-old accused, identified as Rahul, who also goes by the name Sonu, is a resident of Haryana's Rewari district.

The woman had separated from her husband around three years ago, following which she and the accused (Sonu) started living together. They were first living in Rewari district and had moved to a rented room in Gurgaon just few days ago, the police said.

A senior police officer said Sonu, a painter, informed the police at around 8 am today that he had killed his live-in partner. He stabbed her thrice in the neck. When the police team reached the spot, she was found lying in a pool of blood and the accused was sitting near her body.

Police took the body in their custody and arrested the accused, who confessed to the killing.

"The accused suspected her of cheating. The two fought with each other over the same issue this morning. The accused attacked her with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot. We have arrested the accused and are questioning him," said Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ajay Malik.



