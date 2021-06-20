Gurgaon Techie Stabbed To Death By Wife, Children Too Were At Home: Cops

Gurugram murder: An FIR has been registered aginst the man's wife

A 39-year-old engineer was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife allegedly by his wife at their Gurugram home, said the police, adding that the couple's two children were present in the house at the time of the incident.

The children, say police, are under emotional stress.

A domestic quarrel between the two, said the police, was the reason behind Sachin's death on Friday. The victim was stabbed in the chest, the police said.

"The incident was reported from Jyoti Park colony. A a domestic quarrel between a couple escalated; the wife stabbed the man with a knife that resulted in his death. We have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC. The investigation is underway," said Preetpal Singh, SP, Crime, Gurugram Police.

An FIR has been registered after Sachin's brother, Neeraj, filed a complaint against his sister-in-law, Gunjan.

Sachin's sisters -Reshma and Shipli - have appealed for justice and pressed for immediate arrest of Gunjan.

"We demand that the woman be arrested and punished for what she did. We demand justice," said Reshma, Sachin's sister.

"The 11-year-old girl is scared and being manipulated to speak what she has been taught by the mother. She says her father got knifed inadvertently, but that's not true. He was stabbed by his wife," Reshma added.

Sachin, said police, tried snatching the knife from his wife and it is then that he got injured. He was then taken to a hospital by his brother but died due to excessive bleeding, said police.

"Sachin was a mild-mannered man. He used to come on Friday evening and would leave by Sunday. During that time, there were fights. We never heard Sachin's voice, but Gunjan could be heard shouting. We would go to see what's happening and invariably find the couple arguing in the room," said Saroj Bhardwaj, a neighbour.