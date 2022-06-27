Man Offers Bike Ride To Minor, Rapes Her In Gurugram Hotel: Police

A case under the POCSO Act has been registered, the police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance who offered her a ride on his bike and took her instead to a hotel, police in Gurugram said on Monday.

The accused allegedly took the minor to a hotel for two consecutive days and raped her there, and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

An FIR was registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at DLF Phase-1 Police Station on the complaint of the victim's mother.

According to her complaint, her daughter was allegedly raped by one Pradeep on June 23, when she had gone to a nearby market to buy some merchandise.

The woman, a tailor, said that she had sent her daughter to buy some raw material from a market in the nearby village but she came back without the material, and said she could not find it.

The teenager said the same thing the next day, when her mother sent her to the market again.

"She then started complaining of a headache and I grew suspicious. When I asked her about it, she told me Pradeep had offered her a ride both the days, and had taken her a hotel near Chhattarpur and raped her," the mother said in her complaint, according to police.

"He also threatened to kill her if she told anybody about it," she said.

Following the complaint, the accused was booked under section 6 of the POCSO Act and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed rape, said police.

"The accused is absconding and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon," said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF Phase-1 Police Station.

