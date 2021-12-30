Man Kills Son, Tries To Kill Self After Wife Allegedly Elopes In Gurgaon, Say Cops: Report

A man allegedly poisoned his 4-year-old son and later attempted suicide in Gurgaon (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned his four-year-old son and later attempted suicide in a village in Gurgaon as he was upset over his wife allegedly eloping with another man, police said on Thursday.

The man, Rajesh Mittal, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

"On Wednesday evening, while his elder son, Mohit, 10, was at a local shop, Rajesh Mittal poisoned his younger son Bharat, and then consumed the same poison to take his own life," the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

When Mohit returned home, he raised an alarm and alerted the neighbours, who took them to a hospital, police officials said, adding that Bharat was declared brought dead.

An FIR or police complaint was registered against Rajesh Mittal under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison) at the Farrukhnagar police station based on a complaint filed by his sister.

The police said Rajesh Mittal's wife Payal allegedly eloped with Monu a couple of days ago after a domestic dispute.

"We handed over the body to the family after post-mortem and are waiting for the statement of accused Rajesh Mittal. A probe is on, and action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)