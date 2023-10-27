Man Killed After Motorbike Rams Into Divider In Gurugram: Cops

Police said that the victim was identified as Aishwarya Raj Singh (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was killed and his friend was critically injured after their motorcycle collided with a divider in Sushant Lok area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Apparel House on Huda City Centre Metro Station road in Sector 56 late Wednesday night, they said.

The two men sustained injuries after their Harley Davidson bike collided with the divider, and were immediately rushed to a hospital, where one of them died while another is still being treated, police said.

"It was a sudden accident and the families of the dead and injured did not file any complaint. We handed over the body to the families after the post-mortem and lodged a report at the Sushant Lok police station," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (DLF) Vikash Kaushik.

Police said that the victim was identified as Aishwarya Raj Singh, a resident of Kunwar Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city.

Anuj Singh, the father of the victim, was contacted in Agra and informed about the accident, they said.

Police said the victim's father told them that his son had an MBA degree and got a job in a private company a few days ago.

The victim had come to Gurugram for his five-day training and was supposed to return on Saturday, police said.

He had bought a new Harley Davidson bike during Navratri, police said, and added that his injured friend is also a native of Uttar Pradesh.

"The families of both (men) refused to take any action and no FIR was registered in the case," added the ACP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)