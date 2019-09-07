Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Daughters, 17 And 9

A police team arrested the accused and he confessed to committing the crime (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters in Sohna area, the police said today.

The incident was reported to a woman police post on Friday by the mother of the victims who is from Nepal.

The woman in her complaint said that her husband, who worked as a labourer in the city, raped her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage in her absence.

He also sexually assaulted his own daughter, who is 9-year-old, on several occasions, the woman alleged.

The woman told the police that she married the man in 2003. The couple have a daughter and a son, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

Both the victims on Friday informed their mother about the crime, following which she approached the Gurgaon police, he added.

"During counselling, the victims said they were being sexually assaulted by their father on many occasions," Bokan said, adding that the accused also threatened them if they disclosed his crime.

A police team immediately arrested the accused on Saturday and he confessed to committing the crime, he said.

Charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been pressed against the man, he added.

